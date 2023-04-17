In an unfortunate incident that took place in Telangana, Neeraja Reddy, former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool's Aluru reportedly died in a road accident. As per reports, the accident took place on April 16. The BJP MLA was coming from Hyderabad to Kurnool when her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana. Telangana Road Accident: Car Hits Divider, Rams Into Another Vehicle on Nehru Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad; Two Killed and Eight Injured.

Former MLA Neeraja Reddy Dies in Car Accident

Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool's Aluru, Neeraja Reddy died in a road accident on 16th April. She was coming from Hyderabad to Kurnool when her car overturned after a tire burst at Beechupally in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/wYLYYaCubq — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

