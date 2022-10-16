On Sunday, Nepal’s veteran historian, honoured as Shatabdi Purush, Satya Mohan Joshi passed away. According to reports, Joshi breathed his last this morning. Hospital authorities said that the 103-year-old was diagnosed with pneumonia, dengue and heart problems. Video: Massive Avalanche Hits Manaslu Base Camp in Nepal.

Nepal’s Shatabdi Purush Passes Away

Satya Mohan Joshi on His Centenary Birthday

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali honouring "Shatabdi Purush" Shri Satyamohan Joshi on his centenary birthday at a special function in Kathmandu today. @PradeepgyawaliK pic.twitter.com/BFkULn9hZ8 — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) August 24, 2019

