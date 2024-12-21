A major fire broke out in a slum area in New Alipore, Kolkata, on Saturday. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze. Personnel from the Indian Army also arrived to assist in firefighting and evacuation efforts. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire remain unclear, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are working to control the situation. Further details are awaited. Shimla Fire: Blaze Erupts in Building in Krishna Nagar, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

New Alipore Fire

#WATCH | Fire broke out in a slum area in West Bengal's Alipore. Fire tenders and personnel of the Indian Army are present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/eaC8diYtKy — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)