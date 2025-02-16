The staffers of Indian Railways were seen cleaning off passengers' belongings from the platform roof on Sunday morning, February 16, after a massive stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, February 15. News agency PTI shared a video that showed a railway staffer cleaning the New Delhi railway station platform after the tragic stampede. At least 18 people died, and a dozen others suffered injuries as a stampede broke out late Saturday night at the New Delhi Railway Station, official sources confirmed. Around 9.55 pm, chaos occurred at platforms number 14-15 due to the increased surge of passengers in a short span of time to board the Prayagraj-bound train. Stampede at Delhi Railway Station Kills 18, Injures Several Amid Maha Kumbh Rush: ‘Situation Under Control at New Delhi Railway Station, Special Trains Being Run Due to Sudden Rush’.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede:

VIDEO | Railway staff clean off passengers' belongings from the roof after a massive stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/HMmpq5FXdx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2025

