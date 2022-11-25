New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in the first #ODI played at Eden Park, Auckland



Match Summary:

IND 306/7 (50)



Dhawan 72

Shreyas Iyer 80

Lockie Ferguson 3/59



NZ 309/3 (47.1)



Tom Latham 145

Kane Williamson 94

Umran Malik 2/66



Player of the match: Tom Latham#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/eSaIv9bsLd— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 25, 2022

