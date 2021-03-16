Night curfew to be imposed in Bhopal and Indore while in 8 other cities of Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwada, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone there will be night curfew like situation with markets to remain closed post 10 pm from March 17.

Night Curfew in Bhopal

