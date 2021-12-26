Delhi imposes night curfew from 27th December onwards from 11 pm to 5 am in view of rising COVID-19 cases. As of Today, Delhi reported 290 fresh coronavirus cases the highest since June 10, and one fatality.

Night curfew to be imposed in Delhi from tomorrow (Dec 27) from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM, in view of the rapidly increasing #COVID19 cases: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/0EV54oiJRI — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

