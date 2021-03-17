Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI. Reports that Nita Ambani (in pic) will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn't received an invitation from BHU: Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson to ANI pic.twitter.com/dd8MUpER8T — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)