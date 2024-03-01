As Bihar CM Nitish Kumar turns 73, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to convey his best wishes. Recognising Kumar's dedicated service to Bihar, Modi expresses hopes for his continued health and vitality in serving the people. In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people." Nitish Kumar Is a Private Limited Party, Says BJP Leader Samrat Choudhary; Refutes Rumours of Bihar CM Joining NDA (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Bihar CM

Best wishes to Bihar CM Shri @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2024

