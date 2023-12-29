Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Friday, December 29, took a dog at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Nitish Kumar is a private limited party," he said. The BJP leader also said that Nitish Kumar is not joining NDA. "No discussion is going on on it," he added. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar was elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (United), replacing senior party leader Lalan Singh who resigned from his post at a meeting of the party’s national executive in New Delhi. Nitish Kumar Elected As JDU President After Lalan Singh Quits Top Party Post (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar Is a Private Limited Party

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary says, "Nitish Kumar is a private limited party... There is no such thing (of Nitish Kumar joining NDA), no discussion is going on on it..." pic.twitter.com/bA8ZheIlB9 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)