To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani, a revered spiritual leader and animal rights activist, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has announced that November 25 will be observed as “no non-veg day”. On this day, all the meat shops and slaughterhouses in the state will remain closed, as per an official statement. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Para Commando Sachin Laur, Who Lost His Life in Rajouri Encounter.

All Meat Shops to Remain Shut

Uttar Pradesh | 25th November 2023 declared as 'No non-veg day' on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani. All slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on the day. pic.twitter.com/wZHPUHVGuJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 24, 2023

No Non-Veg Day in UP

UP declares 25th November 2023 as 'No non-veg day' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sadhu TL Vaswani. All slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on the day. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)