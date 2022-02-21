Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that he no longer felt that plan agreed with France, Germany and Kyiv in 2015 would be able to resolve Ukraine's separatist conflict. "We understand that there are no prospects" for the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords, agreed in the capital of Belarus to end fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country, Putin told his security council, according to AFP.

See Tweet:

