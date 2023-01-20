Minister of State in UP government Pratibha Shukla participated in the National Girl Child Day program under 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. While interacting with the media after the event, the minister gave a controversial statement saying that the “girl students should pay attention to their school education. There is no such thing as love, it is just attraction towards the opposite sex.” She further said that she has asked teachers to be open about this with the students. Pratibha Shukla said that mothers should especially pay special attention to their children, while daughters should consider their mothers as their friends and tell everything to their mothers. Shafiq-Ur-Rehman Barq Seeks UP Minister Gulab Devi’s Resignation for Calling PM Narendra Modi ‘Reincarnation of God’

