On Foreign Trade Agreements between the United States and India, US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R Pyatt said that nobody today characterises their trade relationship as flat as a 'chapati'. "It has become big and puffed up like a big 'puri'. I think we are not currently involved in any kind of a Free Trade Agreement negotiation with India, but we have ongoing and important negotiations about how to facilitate a further deepening of our trade relationship", he added.

Geoffrey R Pyatt on US-India Foreign Trade Agreements

