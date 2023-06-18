A major fire broke out at a flat in Panchsheel Greens 1 Society of Noida Extension on Sunday. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet unknown, but it is being said that a short circuit in Air Conditioner installed in the apartment caused the blaze. A social media video has surfaced showing smoke coming out of the flat. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Godown in Gangadham Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Noida Apartment Fire Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)