A Noida family’s routine Uber trip turned into a nightmare when their driver allegedly sped away from police during a routine check, ignoring desperate pleas to stop. The couple, traveling with their young daughter to Delhi’s Connaught Place, recorded chilling footage showing the mother begging, “Bhaiya, please stop,” and the father offering to pay any fine. The terrified child burst into tears as the cab swerved through traffic. The driver claimed his documents were incomplete and refused to slow down until abruptly letting the family out—then speeding away again. The video went viral, prompting Noida Police to detain the driver, seize the vehicle, and launch legal action. Ghaziabad Expressway Stunt Turns Deadly: 2 Bikers Killed, 1 Critically Injured in Head-On Crash; Chilling Video of Accident Surfaces.

Noida Family’s Uber Horror

Hello there, we'd be glad to take a look at this for you. Please share your registered phone number and email ID associated with your Uber account. We'll follow up with you soon. — Uber India Support (@UberIN_Support) August 14, 2025

Accused Arrested

उक्त सम्बन्ध में थाना फेस-3 पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। कैब चालक को गिरफ्तार कर, गाड़ी का चालान एवं सीज की कार्यवाही करते हुए विधिक कार्यवाही की गई है। pic.twitter.com/R3UCMeQtQP — DCP Central Noida (@DCPCentralNoida) August 15, 2025

