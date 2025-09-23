A major fire broke out in an apartment in Sunworld Vanalika Society in Noida's Sector 107 on Tuesday afternoon, September 23. The fire broke out on the second floor of Sunworld Vanalika society in Sector 107, Noida. A video of the fire has surfaced on social media. In the video, raging flames can be seen, along with thick, black smoke billowing out of the flat. The fire engulfed the entire apartment, and four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to the Navbharat Times, no casualties were reported. More details are awaited. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Doused With Petrol, Set Ablaze by Husband and In-Laws Over INR 35 Lakh Dowry Demand in UP; Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Fire at Sunworld Vanalika Society in Noida

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Navbharat Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

