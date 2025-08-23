In a horrifying incident in Greater Noida, a 28-year-old woman, Nikki, was allegedly doused with petrol and set on fire by her husband, Vipin Bhati and his family over a dowry demand of INR 35 lakh. Married in December 2016, Nikki had reportedly faced prolonged harassment, while her husband, an alcoholic, was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair, and continued to press for more dowry despite having already received a car and a Scorpio. The brutal attack on August 21 was captured in a disturbing video showing her engulfed in flames while descending the stairs. Nikki was initially admitted to Fortis Hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries en route. Following the incident, Kasana police registered a case based on a complaint from the deceased’s sister and took Vipin Bhati into custody, with efforts underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed that legal proceedings are ongoing, and police teams are actively investigating the case. Greater Noida: 2 Dead After Ducati Bike Breaks Safety Railing and Falls Into 8-Feet Deep Pit Near Char Murti, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Woman Burnt Alive by Husband, In-Laws in UP (Viewer Discretion Required)

Husband Arrested After Woman Burnt for Dowry in Greater Noida, Says ADCP Sudhir Kumar

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | On a woman burnt to death, Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar says, "On August 21, a memo was received at Kasana police station from Fortis Hospital that a woman has been admitted with burn injuries and has been referred to Safdarjung. The police took… pic.twitter.com/MmO8hmAH8k — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

