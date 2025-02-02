Ghaziabad, February 2: Ghaziabad police have arrested three individuals for allegedly blackmailing a man using gay dating app Grindr. The accused—Rinku, Ajay, and Shubham—lured victims into a trap, recorded their intimate moments, and then extorted money. Two more suspects remain at large.

According to the police, the complainant connected with Ajay on Grindr and agreed to meet at a rented flat. As they became intimate, other gang members, who were hiding inside, secretly filmed the encounter. The accused then blackmailed the victim, forcing him to transfer INR 1.4 lakh into their account. The victim later approached the police and filed a complaint. Grindr Scam Busted: Gang Lured Men on Gay Dating App, Robbed and Blackmailed Them Over Sexuality, 4 Arrested.

Assistant Police Commissioner Swatantra Kumar Singh stated that based on intelligence, a police team set up a checkpoint on NDRF Road, leading to the arrest of the three accused. Rinku, the gang’s mastermind, was found in possession of three identity cards claiming he was an advocate. Police are verifying their authenticity. Officers also recovered three mobile phones and INR 10,000 in cash from the suspects. Gay Dating App Scam: Noida Police Bust Gang Blackmailing LGBTQ Community Members With Obscene Videos After Sex, Law Student Among 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Investigations revealed that the gang had been operating from the rented flat since January 2 and had targeted multiple victims. Police are now tracking down the remaining accused and urging other possible victims to come forward.

With a rise in cyber blackmail cases linked to dating platforms, authorities have issued a warning. “Online interactions require caution. Criminals can easily manipulate and deceive unsuspecting individuals,” said ACP Singh, advising users to verify identities before meeting people from dating apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).