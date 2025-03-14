Recently, the Kerala High Court observed that the old concept that women in Indian society would not make false sexual assault allegations may not be always correct in view of the increase in false rape cases being filed in the recent years to settle personal scores and to exert pressure to fulfil illegal demands. As per the details of the case, the petitioner is accused of subjecting the de facto complainant to rape punishable under Section 376 of IPC by giving promise of marriage between 2014 to 2019. The Kerala high court bench of Justice A. Badharudeen quashed all proceedings against the petitioner on finding that the FIR was filed only in the year 2019 when the allegation of rape was made for a single day's occurrence in 2014. The Kerala high court also noted that the petitioner and de facto complainant were not in contact for a lengthy period of three years. Unnatural Sex Case: Kerala High Court Reduces Jail Term of Man Who Tried To Sexually Assault Minor Boy to One Day.

HC Quashes All Proceedings Against Petitioner

