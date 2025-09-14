A controversial “Nude Party” planned in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, triggered outrage after a viral poster invited men and women to attend the gathering undressed. The high-profile event, nicknamed the “stranger party,” was allegedly scheduled for September 21 at a private farmhouse linked to Hyper Club and SS Farm. Raipur police detained six youths, including organisers, for questioning, and cancelled the party. Two FIRs have been registered, with officials not ruling out further arrests. Investigations revealed that artists from Mumbai and Bengaluru were lined up to perform, while drugs and liquor were suspected to be supplied. The entry fee was reportedly set at INR 40,000, with some couples offering up to INR 1 lakh for participation. Political reactions poured in, with Congress president Deepak Baij calling it “shocking and shameful,” while the BJP condemned the move but urged against politicising the issue. Police assured strict action, stressing that such obscene gatherings “can never be allowed” in the capital. ‘Why Are You Out at Night?’: 'Men' Blame Woman After She Shares Video of Drunk Man Trying to Molest Her in Delhi.

‘Nude Party’ in Raipur Sparks Outrage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanu Verma Chandrakar (@journalist_tanuu)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Journalist Tannu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)