An infant allegedly stuck in an abandoned borewell in Odisha's Sambalpur was rescued today, December 12. A video of the Newborn baby being successfully saved has also gone viral on social media. Officials said that the infant was found stuck in a 20-foot abandoned borewell in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Tuesday evening. Soon after the incident came to light, the state government launched a rescue operation. Madhya Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Who Fell Into 25-Feet Deep Borewell in Rajgarh, Rescued by NDRF and SDRF After 9 Hours (Watch Video).

Infant Rescued from Borewell in Odisha

#WATCH | An Infant who got stuck in an abandoned borewell in Odisha's Sambalpur has been rescued. pic.twitter.com/FoxTuJId1o — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)