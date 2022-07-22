Odisha's Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's art on Puri Beach to celebrate the election of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India. Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at a sea beach in Puri to congratulate Droupadi Murmu for winning the presidential election.

"Heartiest Congratulations to the ‘Daughter of Odisha’ on this thumping victory and elevation to the Raisina Hills". "Smt. Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India". "My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha", Pattnaik in a tweet.

Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture congratulating President-elect Droupadi Murmu at a sea beach in Puri. Murmu herself hails from Odisha (21.07) pic.twitter.com/EKWYPmis5o — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

