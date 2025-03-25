Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy has suspended 12 out of 14 Congress MLAs for a week, citing indiscipline and rule violations. The action was taken after the legislators staged a protest in the well of the House, allegedly disrupting proceedings and showing disrespect to the Chair. The suspension follows heated protests by Congress members, leading to repeated disruptions in the Assembly. Speaker Padhy stated that the decision was necessary to maintain order and uphold parliamentary decorum. The suspended MLAs will not be allowed to participate in House proceedings for the next seven days. Odisha Accident: 3 Workers Crushed to Death by Road Roller After Being Hit by Truck at Construction Site in Dhenkanal District.

State Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy Suspends 12 Congress MLAs

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy suspended 12 out of a total of 14 Congress MLAs from the House for seven days on charges of "indiscipline, disrespecting the Chair and violating rules" after they protested in the well of the House — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)