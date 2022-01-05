Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning to the Bhatinda Airport after his cavalcade got stuck on a flyover in Punjab, reportedly told Bhatinda airport officials that they should convey thaks to their Chief Minister that he reached the Bhatinda airport alive. The Bhatinda airport officials told news agency ANI that PM said, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya." PM Modi was slated to visit National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala. Due to rain and poor visibility, it was decided that he would travel by road instead of helicopter. He was stuck at the flyover for nearly 20 minutes.

Tweet By ANI:

Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

PM Modi's Cavalcade Blocked By Protesters:

Security breach in PM Narendra Modi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

