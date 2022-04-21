The heat waves of 2022 summers have brought numerous incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fires. Companies like Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, and many other e-scooter companies have experienced incidents of EV fires like never before. Hence, the Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highway, Nitin Gadkari today constituted an expert committee to probe such incidents and suggest remedial measures. This comes days after the Centre ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by Ola, the ride-hailing operator's electric mobility arm, caught fire in Pune.

See Tweet:

Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 21, 2022

