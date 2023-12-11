After PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's house arrest, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference party claims Omar Abdullah was locked inside his house on Monday, December 11, ahead of the Supreme Court's judgement on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution that conferred a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 Verdict: Mehbooba Mufti Put Under House Arrest Ahead of Supreme Court's Verdict on Abrogation of Article 370 (Watch Video).

National Conference Party Claims Omar Abdullah Locked Inside His House

Early this morning, JKNC VP @OmarAbdullah was locked up inside his house. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/tZRQnDIcn1 — JKNC (@JKNC_) December 11, 2023

