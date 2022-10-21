In a shocking incident, former female security staff of the famous Trident Hotel, a well-known 5-star hotel located in South Mumbai's Colaba area, was allegedly raped by a colleague. The cops said that the accused allegedly raped her by scaring her of removing her from her job. A case has been registered against the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. Indian Navy Personnel Booked for Raping 19-Year-Old Woman Inmate of Navy Hostel in Mumbai.

Female Security Staff Raped by Superior:

On basis of complaint by a former woman security guard of Mumbai's Trident Hotel, a current male security guard of the Hotel was booked for rape u/s 376 IPC, further investigation underway. Accused allegedly raped her by scaring her of removing her from job: Colaba police station — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)