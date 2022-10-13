In yet another shocking incident, a 19-year-old woman inmate of a navy hostel has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a Navy personnel in Mumbai. A case has been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation into the matter is underway. Haryana: Army Personnel Booked on Rape Charges in Hisar.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | On the basis of a complaint from a 19-year-old woman inmate of Navy hostel, a rape case has been booked against a Navy personnel at Cuffe Parade police station; further investigation underway — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

