On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation and the followers of Lord Buddha around the world. PM Modi recalled the principles of Lord Buddha and said he is committed to fulfil them.

Check PM Modi’s Tweet:

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

