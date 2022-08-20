PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th Birth Anniversary. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi," tweeted PM Modi.

Check Tweet:

