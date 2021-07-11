One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the state, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

One more case of the Zika virus confirmed in Kerala. With this, total 15 cases of Zika virus confirmed in the state: Kerala Health Minister Veena George (file photo)

