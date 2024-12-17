Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Monday, December 17, introduced the Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, proposing the implementation of the 'One Nation, One Election' framework. The bill seeks to synchronize elections across the country for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, panchayats, and urban local bodies. The bill has sparked widespread discussions among political parties, with some expressing support for its potential benefits while others have raised concerns regarding its feasibility and impact on the federal structure. One Nation, One Election: Opposition Parties Oppose Bill on Simultaneous Polls; Congress Says It’s ‘First Milestone to Bringing New Constitution’.

Bill for Simultaneous General and State Assembly Polls Tabled in Lok Sabha

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Law Minister introduces Constitutional Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha for ‘One Nation, One Election’. pic.twitter.com/pnbQTOcvwX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)