‘One Nation, One Election’ Soon? Union Cabinet Clears Proposal for Bill on Simultaneous Elections

The Union Cabinet approved the proposal for the ‘one nation, one election’ bill on Thursday, December 12, news agency IANS reported. The BJP-led government is likely to bring a comprehensive bill on the same. The development follows Shivraj Singh Chouhan's strong pitch for ‘one nation, one election’ on Wednesday, in which he contended that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the nation’s progress. One Nation, One Election Bill Likely To Be Table by Centre in Parliament This Winter Session.

Union Cabinet Clears Bill on Simulteneous Elections

#BREAKING The Union Cabinet today cleared the bill for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal pic.twitter.com/tcKt0JBWqw — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2024

