In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu's Ooty, a van travelling from Naduvattam to Gudalur in the Nilgiris district met with an accident today, March 9. According to news agency IANS, a total of 25 people were onboard the van when the vehicle lost control and fell into a 100-foot-deep ditch on the Thavalamalai Hills Road. Soon after the incident came to light, police rushed to the spot and quickly rescued those trapped in the accident with the locals' help. The injured were taken to the Gudalur Government Hospital for treatment. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 5 Killed in Bus-Car Collision in Kulithalai (Watch Video).

Van Meets With Accident in Ooty

Ooty, Tamil Nadu: A van carrying 25 passengers, traveling from Naduvattam to Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, met with an accident. The van lost control and fell into a 100-foot-deep ditch on the Thavalamalai Hills Road. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/DjOQ5P7yxx — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2025

