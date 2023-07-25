The opposition's actions, according to PM Narendra Modi, indicate that they want to remain in the opposition for the foreseeable future. "We are proud that the world has confidence in us", he further added in the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. As per Joshi, PM Modi also said that it is a matter of pride that India will be the third-largest economy during his government's third term. PM Narendra Modi Cites Names of East India Company, PFI To Hit Back at Opposition Alliance INDIA.

PM Narendra Modi Lashes Out at Opposition Parties in BJP Parliamentary Meet

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks on the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, says, "In the meeting PM Modi said that behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years...It is a matter of pride for us… pic.twitter.com/cKCf1tVv95 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

