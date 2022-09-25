On Sunday, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that over 20 Bangladeshi nationals, who were running illegal businesses in different parts of Goa were arrested. "These people didn't have Indian addresses,voter ID cards. Search on for more such people; they'll be deported to Bangladesh. Home Ministry apprised of the same," Sawant said.

They’ll Be Deported to Bangladesh, Says Goa CM

