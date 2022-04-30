Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday took to Twitter and said that over 60 per cent of the youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Check tweet:

Over 60% of youngsters between the 12-14 age group have received the 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Pic: Union Health Minister's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/QoRvb5fuPM — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

