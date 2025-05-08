Pakistan has once again violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir for the 14th straight night. The news was confirmed by the Indian Army, which said that the Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked firing during the night of May 7 and 8. The Indian Army said that the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the Line of Control (LoC) in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in Jammu and Kashmir. "Indian Army responded proportionately," the Indian Army added. The unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Army posts comes a day after the Indian armed forces carried out military strikes as part of "Operation Sindoor". The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) early Wednesday, May 7. Operation Sindoor: Centre To Call All-Party Meeting At 11:00 AM Today To Brief Political Leaders on Precision Strikes by Armed Forces at Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Posts Resorts to Unprovoked Fire

During the night of May 7-8, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using small arms and artillery guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/CAM2YXDXui — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

