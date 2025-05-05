In a deeply disturbing incident aboard the Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express, a Thane-based advocate was allegedly assaulted, molested, and partially disrobed late Saturday night, sparking communal unrest in the Palghar region. The incident occurred in the train’s general coach near Palghar and has led to the arrest of two passengers, a woman and a man, involved in the assault. The victim, Advocate Sheetal Sharad Bhosale, was on her way to Indore to bring back her son, Abhimanyu, who had returned home for the summer break. With no reserved seats available, she boarded the general coach. According to the complaint, tensions began when a male passenger, reportedly intoxicated, began harassing fellow travellers. Amid the chaos, a burqa-clad woman seated next to Bhosale accused her of stealing a missing purse. Bhosale denied the charge and suggested that it might have been misplaced in the ongoing scuffle. Things escalated further when Bhosale returned from the washroom and allegedly caught the woman going through her personal belongings. On confronting her, the woman again accused Bhosale—this time of stealing cash, and then physically assaulted her. The altercation turned violent, and with the involvement of other passengers, Bhosale was allegedly molested and partially disrobed. Palghar Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide Over Financial Dispute in Maharashtra; One Booked for Abetment.

Advocate Sheetal Bhosale Attacked, Molested on Avantika Express

Advocate Shital Bhosale attacked by 4 Muslim passengers with knives and gravely injured. The incident happened in Avantika Express. The culprits are detained at Palghar. Reason - Adv. Bhosale was wearing a Rudraksha Mala and had a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Tattoo on her hand. pic.twitter.com/qwzZUY6JHz — पाकीट तज्ञ (@paakittadnya) May 5, 2025

