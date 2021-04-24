Panchayati Raj Diwas 2021: We Have to Ensure Every Villager Gets Both Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says PM Narendra Modi

We've to ensure that guidelines issued from time to time are followed in villages. We have the security cover of vaccines this time. So, we've to ensure that everyone in villages gets both the doses of vaccine: PM Modi at an event on Panchayati Raj Diwas, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/BPHlJ5GubS — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

