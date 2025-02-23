A tragic accident on the Panchkula-Shimla Highway claimed the lives of four youths near Bitna Road after their car lost control due to a tyre burst and crashed into a stationary truck. The victims were travelling from Shimla to Panchkula when the incident occurred. According to police reports, the car was moving at high speed when the tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the immediate deaths of all four occupants. Meanwhile, three other individuals travelling in a second car behind them escaped unhurt. Panchkula Road Accident: Bus Carrying 45 Students Falls Into Gorge in Haryana, 3 Hurt (See Pics).

Tyre Burst Near Bitna Road Kills 4 Youths as Car Crashes Into Stationary Truck

Panchkula, Haryana: Four youths died near Bitna Road on the Panchkula-Shimla Highway after their car lost control due to a tyre burst and collided with a stationary truck. The victims, traveling from Shimla to Panchkula, died on the spot, while three others in a second car… pic.twitter.com/4780sLzgl1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

