In a major development, Delhi police on Thursday, December 14, arrested the sixth accused and mastermind of the Parliament security breach incident. The accused was identified as Lalit Jha and arrested from Delhi. More details are awaited. Parliament Security My Responsibility, Says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Amid Opposition’s Demand for Statement From Amit Shah on Security Breach Issue.

Parliament Security Breach

Parliament security breach accused, Lalit Mohan Jha arrested by Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

