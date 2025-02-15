A speeding BMW crashed into an auto trolley on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru in the early hours of Friday, causing severe damage to the luxury car. Despite the intensity of the accident, the driver escaped with minor injuries and was immediately taken for medical treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the BMW was moving at high speed before it collided with the auto trolley on the busy ORR stretch. The force of the impact left the vehicle completely wrecked, while the trolley also sustained damage. Authorities arrived at the scene soon after the accident. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding BMW Crashes Into Traffic Police Booth at Jubilee Hills, Driver Flees Scene (Watch Videos).

Patancheru Road Accident

#Hyderabad : A speeding #BMW car crashed into an auto trolley, on Outer Ring Road (ORR) near #Patancheru, on Friday. The vehicle was completely damaged. Luckily the driver sustained minor injuries.#RoadAccident #RoadSafety #BMWcar pic.twitter.com/qPFHu7yrz9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 15, 2025

