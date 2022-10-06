‘Missing’ posters of Sunny Deol has been pasted in Pathankot, Punjab, by the locals in the city. The posters of the BJP leader and actor have been pasted on walls of houses, vehicles and railway stations citing ‘Ghumshuda ki Talash’. A protesting local alleged that that the MP from Gurdaspur must resign as ‘he hasn't brought any industrial development’, reports ANI. Sunny Deol 'Missing' Posters Seen in Pathankot After Locals Upset at BJP MP's 'Absence' from Gurdaspur.

Sunny Deol’s ‘Missing’ Posters Appears In Pathankot

Pathankot, Punjab | Posters of "missing" BJP MP Sunny Deol pasted on walls of houses, railway station, vehicles pic.twitter.com/fMMjdiF4yK — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

