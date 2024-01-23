The Patna High Court recently quashed an FIR against a teacher who was falsely accused by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for allegedly not joining the allotted evaluation centre for the evaluation of answer booklets for the Intermediate 2019 Annual (Philosophical) Examination. While quashing the FIR, the high court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the BSEB for its alleged involvement in the unfounded allegations. "This Court is of the considered opinion that lodging of the FIR in the given circumstances is nothing but a tool of sheer harassment to the petitioner. The petitioner is a Professor and is facing the investigation for the last four years in a case in which there is no criminality involved," Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said. Patna High Court Rejects 96-Year-Old Widow’s Plea for Family Pension, Says ‘Claim Made After More Than 30 Years Is Grossly Delayed’.

HC on Harassment

Patna HC Quashes FIR Against Professor Falsely Accused Of Failing To Join Exam Evaluation Centre, Imposes 25K Cost On State Board For 'Harassment' | ⁦@BhavvyaSingh⁩https://t.co/TLKTGkAl2E — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)