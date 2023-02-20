Upendra Kushwaha, JD(U)'s National Parliamentary Board President on Monday launched a new party. The new party is called Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. Kushwaha launched the new party a few days after tussle with Bihar CM and party leader Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar Is Not Able To Handle Bihar, Says BJP Leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Upendra Kushwaha Launches New Party

