An ugly fight broke out between a school principal and two teachers at a government school in Bihar's Patna. As per reports, the fight took place due to attendance issues. The 1-minute video clip shows two teachers engaging in a nasty brawl as they drag the principal and pull her hair. Reportedly, the brawl took place between the school's principal, and two teachers teaching at the school. Reports also suggest that the incident took place over the closing of windows of the classroom as the teachers exchanged blows. Girls Fight Over Boyfriend in Bihar: Teenagers Engage in Violent Clash on Busy Road in Muzaffarpur, Video Goes Viral.

Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Teachers in Bihar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)