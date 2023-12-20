The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, December 20, said that people coming from other States expect Gujarat to be clean and up to the mark in everything. Speaking about the expectations, Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal said that there are too many expectations from Gujarat. "People coming from outside, if they see there is litter, anywhere, they will say this does not look like Gujarat. They expect you to be up to the mark in everything," she added. She also said that the state has no other option but to excel in every field to meet the expectations of the people. 'Your Credentials Do Not Convince Us': Gujarat High Court Refuses To Entertain PIL After Observing That Petitioner Himself Is Facing Six FIRs.

'There Are Too Many Expectations From Gujarat'

