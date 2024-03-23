The Delhi High Court on Friday, March 22, ordered the Central government to explain the reasons behind calling for a ban on 23 "ferocious dog breeds" that are dangerous for human life. The division bench of acting chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora issued a notice to the Central and Delhi governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Canine Welfare Organisation. The petition challenged the government’s circular that asked states to ban the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs, including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs. Ban on Pet Dog Breeds: Centre Directs States To Ban 23 Breeds of Ferocious Dogs, Including Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and Mastiffs.

